Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Kelly Services worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,928 shares of company stock valued at $199,943 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

