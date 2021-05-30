Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 536.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CVB Financial worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2,315.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

