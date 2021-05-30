Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 178.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Chuy’s worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $269,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,432. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.42 million, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

