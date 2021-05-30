Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.72 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Open Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO opened at $38.58 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

