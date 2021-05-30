Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,576 shares of company stock worth $42,067,408. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

