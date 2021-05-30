Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 307,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 45,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

RVP stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 34.67%.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.