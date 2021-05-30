Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 152.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 272,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $9,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of TOL opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

