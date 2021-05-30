Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vector Group worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

