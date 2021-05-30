Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 239.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Xperi worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

