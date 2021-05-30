Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 208.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Vishay Precision Group worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

