Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of The Shyft Group worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

