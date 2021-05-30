Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,813 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $125.38 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $126.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

