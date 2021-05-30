Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,140 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The New York Times by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

