Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,224 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

