Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,088 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $118.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

