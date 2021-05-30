Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.75 Million Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $34.96 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $676.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

