Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.89 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $34.36 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a PE ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

