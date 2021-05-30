VideoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $33.49 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $716,967.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2,349.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00293068 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,389,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

