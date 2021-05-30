Wagerr Trading 20.9% Higher This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $11.12 million and $4,795.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00704917 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,216,937 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

