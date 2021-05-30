Waifu Token (WAIF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $21,278.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,248,518 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

