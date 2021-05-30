Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for about 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 9.38% of Open Lending worth $421,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPRO. Northland Securities raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

