Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 3.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

