WHALE Achieves Market Cap of $60.74 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and $252,644.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $10.75 or 0.00029688 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00308366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00188425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00846056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00032612 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.