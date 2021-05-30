WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Cap of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00704917 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.