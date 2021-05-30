Woodcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $425,716.43 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $425,716.43 and approximately $92,658.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

