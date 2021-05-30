World Asset Management Inc Buys 2,931 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.24 and its 200 day moving average is $180.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.