World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $193.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

