Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 1,999 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $502.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.