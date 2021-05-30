Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.34 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.40.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

