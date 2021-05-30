Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 11,573 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 209.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

T opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

