Xponance Inc. Buys 87,453 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 396.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,453 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

