Xponance Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 183.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

