Xponance Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 181.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,342 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

