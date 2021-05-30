Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 32,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 70.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

PAYX stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.