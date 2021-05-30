Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,987 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 653,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 374.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

