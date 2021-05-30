Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.81.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $331.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.55. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.86 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

