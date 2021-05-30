Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,504 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

