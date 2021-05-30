Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

