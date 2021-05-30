Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $218.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.17 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $184.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $875.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

