Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock worth $1,144,771,143. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.34. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion and a PE ratio of -20.34.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

