Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post $44.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.64.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.