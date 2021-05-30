Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post $44.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.64.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

