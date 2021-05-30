Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the lowest is $31.90 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

