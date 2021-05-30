Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.75 Million

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce sales of $242.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.29 million and the highest is $245.38 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $920.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after buying an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after buying an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.