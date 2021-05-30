Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.12 Million

Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce $244.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.00 million and the lowest is $242.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

NYSE:U opened at $94.46 on Friday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $2,362,016.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,076,519.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939,735 shares of company stock worth $92,764,393.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $3,688,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 654.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 321.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

