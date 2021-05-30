Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18,126.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

