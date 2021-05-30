Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

