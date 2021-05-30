Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,607. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average is $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

