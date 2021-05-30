ZB Token (ZB) Price Up 7.8% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $162.64 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00079267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00921194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.89 or 0.09124557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00089604 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.