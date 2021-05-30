Zero Utility Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $363.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $865,648.15 and $363.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $893.57 or 0.02468565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00079267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00921194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.89 or 0.09124557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00089604 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

