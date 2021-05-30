Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Reaches $0.0421 on Top Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $450,538.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,129,840 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

